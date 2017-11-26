Pulisic reaches another Bundesliga milestone

News

Aussies put cherry on top of amazing ceremony

Christian Pulisic has reached another milestone in his burgeoning career at Borussia Dortmund.

With his start against Schalke on Saturday, the 19-year-old became the youngest non-German to reach 50 Bundesliga appearances.

Pulisic had missed Dortmund's previous two matches with a muscle injury, but he was able to return to face the club's local rivals.

Since making his Bundesliga debut as a 17-year-old in 2016, Pulisic has notched seven goals and nine assists in his 50 appearances.

