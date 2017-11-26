Christian Pulisic has reached another milestone in his burgeoning career at Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic reaches another Bundesliga milestone

With his start against Schalke on Saturday, the 19-year-old became the youngest non-German to reach 50 Bundesliga appearances.

M'gladbach 17/4 to beat Bayern

#Revierderby



MORE:

U.S. youngster Keaton Parks makes first-team debut for Benfica

| Pirlo, Gundogan and soccer stars celebrate Thanksgiving

| Pulisic hits the mark with criticism of MLS not playing young players

| Levante manager praises Shaq Moore for impressive La Liga debut



Pulisic had missed Dortmund's previous two matches with a muscle injury, but he was able to return to face the club's local rivals.

Since making his Bundesliga debut as a 17-year-old in 2016, Pulisic has notched seven goals and nine assists in his 50 appearances.