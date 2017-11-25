Andy Murray mercilessly mocks Donald Trump

If slandering United States president Donald Trump on social media was a sport, Andy Murray's Twitter game would have made countless play of the day lists Friday.

After Trump's provocative tweet over the prospect of winning Time's Man of the Year award, former world number one Murray went and won the Internet for the day, to compensate for a recent lack of wins.

With the same mix of authority and intellect he displays from the baseline, three-time grand slam champion Murray – sidelined with an injury – responded emphatically.

Well, Murray did not technically respond. He sub-tweeted, but it was nevertheless dazzling.



Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

