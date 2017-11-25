UFC Shanghai results: Live updates and round-by-round scoring

The UFC makes its mainland China debut Saturday with UFC Shanghai at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

The main event will feature former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping (30-8) against former '"Ultimate Fighter" winner Kelvin Gastelum (13-3).

Sporting News will be providing main card coverage of UFC Shanghai beginning at 7 a.m. ET.

All times are Eastern.

12:00 a.m: Hello, fight fans, I'm Steven Muehlhausen, the MMA contributor for Sporting News. In a few short hours, UFC Shanghai will commence from the Mercedes-Benz Arena. The main event will have former middleweight champion Michael Bisping going up against Kelvin Gastelum. We will be back as we get near the first bout of the main card at 7 a.m.

UFC Shanghai main card

- Michael Bisping vs. Kelvin Gastelum; Middleweight

- Li Jingliang vs. Zak Ottow; Welterweight

- Wang Guan vs. Alex Caceres; Featherweight

- Muslim Salikhov vs. Alex Garcia; Welterweight

UFC Shanghai preview

Originally, Gastelum was scheduled to battle Anderson Silva. It had been set to be the biggest fight in the career of the 26-year-old. Then, in a stunning turn on Nov. 10, the UFC revealed Silva failed a drug test and was pulled from the show. Looking for a new main event on short notice, Michael Bisping called Dana White and told him he wanted to fight Gastelum and the UFC president obliged.

Having Bisping in the contest was shocking considering he had just lost the middleweight belt against Georges St-Pierre by third-round submission at UFC 217 on Nov. 4. The move caught the MMA world by surprise because Bisping would be going only three weeks between fights.

Bisping said he took the Gastelum fight because he's been depressed after the loss and felt the best way to recover was to get back in the octagon.

Gastelum goes from facing an all-time great to facing a former world champion and one of the major superstars in the sport in what will be the biggest bout of his career. Since being forced to move up to 185 pounds after continuously missing welterweight, Gastelum has gone 2-1-1. Things didn't go Gastelum's way in his last fight, losing to former middleweight champion Chris Weidman at UFC on Fox 25 in July.

Now, Bisping and Gastelum are both in need of wins. For Bisping, it is to gain some momentum heading into what he claims will be his final fight in March in London. For Gastelum, it is a chance to show he can hang with an upper-echelon fighter at 185 pounds.

