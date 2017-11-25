Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness believes manager Jupp Heynckes may stick around with the club past this season.

Hoeness: Heynckes could stay on at Bayern

Heynckes stepped in for his fourth stint with the Bavarians as a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti in October with his contract running through the end of the season.

There has been much discussion of who would replace the 72-year-old at the end of the campaign, with former Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel, Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann and even Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp being mentioned as candidates to take over.

But Hoeness believes there is a chance that the club could continue on with Heynckes, who has helped the club climb back to the top of the Bundesliga and qualify for last 16 of the Champions League despite the club getting off to a poor start in both competitions.

"I think that is possible, yes," the president said when asked if the manager might stay on after the club's annual general meetings on Friday.

The club has not lost under Heynches since he took over, winning nine straight in all competitions.

Bayern hold a six-point lead over Schalke at the top of the Bundesliga and are three points back of PSG in Champions League Group B, with the clubs set to square off on the final matchday.

The French side's 3-0 beating of Bayern on October 27 sparked the sacking of Ancelotti.

"The night of Paris [3-0 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain] made the club wake up," Hoeness said. "In this night, we set the course for what we have seen in the past six weeks.

"Since then we had nine games and won all of them. With Jupp Heynckes the mood changed completely. All of us only hover now. There is a new spirit."

On Ancelotti's dismissal, Rummenigge maintains that their personal relationship is intact.

"I want to thank Carlo Ancelotti," Rummenigge said. "He is a good person and a very good coach. The decision to sack him so early in the season was not easy, but professionally necessary.

"When I told him the decision Carlo said, 'Okay, you are not my boss anymore, but you stay as my friend.'

MORE:

Conte: Courtois contract renewal out of my hands

| Messi: Man City and PSG are Champions League favourites

| Bayern Munich to return to the United States in 2018

| Mohamed Salah is a great player, acknowledges Coutinho



"That is something that is rare. I wish him and his team all the best."