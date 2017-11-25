After a defeat in their opening match of Indian Super League (ISL) 4 against Bengaluru FC, Alexandre Guimaraes' Mumbai City FC play their second match at home against FC Goa on Saturday.

ISL 2017: Mumbai coach Alexandre Guimaraes confirms Leo Costa is out of action

Their opponents FC Goa, on the other hand, started their campaign with a win over Chennaiyin FC in their round 1 clash.

Speaking about opponents FC Goa and playing their first home match, Guimaraes said, "We are glad to play at home. We did a great job last season here. The fans were amazing. We expect a full capacity tomorrow again to encourage the players. We have a tough game. Goa did very well against Chennaiyin in their first match. We of course have to improve our performance from the first game. We are much more complete in the squad in comparison to the first game so we are prepared. Hoping it will be good game and of course we will go for the win."

The Mumbai coach, on asked about Leo Costa's injury status who had to leave the pitch with 12 minutes against Bengaluru, said, "Leo Costa will not be available."

Mumbai City FC did not have an impressive outing against Bengaluru FC in their first match.Their attackers struggled and they could hardly trouble the opponent's defence and goalkeper. On his team attacking prowess, Guimaraes said, "The analysis we should do of our first game against Bengaluru is that there were too many situations that went against us. We had key players like Balwant injured. Leo Costa picked up an injury within 12 minutes of the previous game. So I am not really concerned about the situations that occurred in the last match. We knew it was going to be tough to play an attacking game. We have the full squad except Leo for tomorrow’s game."

On how they plan to play against FC Goa, the coach replied, "They have a very good squad. We cannot have plans for specific players. We are treating them as a team."