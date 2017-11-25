Jupp Heynckes welcomed the return to fitness of Kingsley Coman in a week that saw Bayern Munich lose Arjen Robben to injury.

Robben-less Heynckes handed timely Coman boost

It was confirmed on Thursday that Robben had suffered a minor calf strain during the previous day's 2-1 Champions League win at Anderlecht.

More worryingly, Thiago Alcantara picked up a "serious" thigh injury and looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines as the Bundesliga champions approach the mid-season break.

Saturday brings a visit to fourth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach and Heynckes was glad to be able to call on Coman, who has missed the leaders' last two matches.

"Coman trained yesterday and today, he is available. That is good news at a moment when Arjen Robben is missing," Heynckes told a media conference on Friday.

"In the last weeks we always had some personnel problems, but we found very good solutions.

"[Corentin] Tolisso played well in the second half against Anderlecht. He is a candidate, and starts tomorrow.

"Javi Martinez will be back [in the starting lineup] and James [Rodriguez] will start of course."

With a six-point lead over nearest rivals Schalke and RB Leipzig, Heynckes shrugged off any suggestions his side were already as good as champions.

"It is far too early for us to become masters now. This is tea-leaf reading and speculation, I do not participate in it," he said. "Behind us are good teams like RB Leipzig or Borussia Dortmund."

Meanwhile, Bayern announced record financial results for the 2016-17 season, with a turnover of €640.5million and an operating profit of €149.1m.