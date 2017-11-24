Oscar Pistorius' prison sentence for murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, has been increased to 13 years and five months by a South African court.

Oscar Pistorius' prison sentence more than doubled

The Olympic and Paralympic sprinter was sentenced to six years in July 2016 for shooting Steenkamp dead on Valentine's Day three years earlier.

Pistorius initially was given a five-year sentence after being convicted of culpable homicide before the conviction was upgraded to murder last year.

Prosecutors argued that he should have been given a longer prison term and they got their wish, as his sentence was more than doubled in a Supreme Court of Appeal judgment Friday.

Pistorius, 31, was given a 15-year sentence — the minimum term for murder in South Africa — minus the time he has already served.

He has always maintained that he shot Steenkamp by mistake, believing her to be an intruder at his home in Pretoria.