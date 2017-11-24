Stoke to offer Crouch fresh deal

Mark Hughes revealed Stoke City are set to offer Peter Crouch a new deal as the striker continues to impress in the twilight of his career.

The 36-year-old, whose contract expires in June, is yet to start a Premier League match in 2017-18, but his eight substitute appearances have yielded three goals, worth a total of four points to the Potters.

Crouch needs one more to surpass Jonathan Walters as Stoke's record Premier League goalscorer and take his tally to 44.

And Hughes believes the milestone moment will come sooner rather than later, with his side preparing for a trip to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

"It is one that he will break. Peter is an exceptional player and a great guy as well," said the Stoke boss.

"I think people concentrate too much on his age, in terms of where he is in his career. It is a credit to him that he is playing at the level he is.

"I may be doing him a disservice saying he is 37, but he has at least two or three more years at this level.

"We will more than likely offer him another deal very soon. We would like to think that he will be here for a long time – I will probably speak to him today about it actually."