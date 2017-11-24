Mane or Hazard? Morata or Firmino? - Liverpool vs Chelsea combined XI

Neither Liverpool nor Chelsea have been able to consistently find their best form so far this season, but the signs are there we could be in for a classic when they meet on Saturday.

Liverpool's four-match winning run came to an end in midweek as they let a three-goal lead slip against Sevilla, but certainly going forward Jurgen Klopps has one of the most fearsome teams in the Premier League at his disposal.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have stuttered at times in the defence of their league crown, but after two 4-0 away wins in a week they arrive on Merseyside in fine form.

But which players available for selection from both sides would make a combined XI judged on their form so far this season? Goal picks its all-star selection below...

THIBAUT COURTOIS (Chelsea): While neither Courtois or Simon Mignolet has been at their absolute best so far this term, the Blues goalkeeper shades it ahead of his Belgium team-mate having kept six Premier League clean sheets while he has now not conceded in the league for over a month.

JOE GOMEZ (Liverpool): Despite only having made a handful of top-flight appearances, the former Charlton defender's form has seen him make his England debut already this campaign, and it would not be a shock if he was to make Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup in Russia.

ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN (Chelsea): With Gary Cahill, David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger all struggling, calls for Christensen to be handed regular starts are starting to increase in volume. One of the finest young centre-backs in Europe, it would not be a shock to see Antonio Conte restore him to the XI on Sunday after he was left out against Qarabag in midweek.

CESAR AZPILICUETA (Chelsea): Suffered a slight lull in his performance level during October, but the Spain international is again getting back to his best, with his attacking play having improved considerably. His goal in the win over Watford was crucial to get Antonio Conte's side back on track while his relationship with compatriot Alvaro Morata continues to flourish.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD (Liverpool): Another youngster who has flourished for the Reds, Alexander-Arnold is particularly effective when going forward and delivering balls into the box. Still has some work to do defensively but is certainly one of the brightest young full-backs across Europe.

MARCOS ALONSO (Chelsea): Remains as consistent as ever on the left-hand side for Chelsea, and it continues to baffle that he has not been rewarded for his form with a call-up to the Spain squad. Proving that Conte's failed move for Alex Sandro was not the end of the world for the Premier League champions.

CESC FABREGAS (Chelsea): Fabregas has continued to show why Chelsea were so keen to keep him even when he was out of favour last season. Playing in a slightly deeper role than previously in his career, the Spaniard remains one of the finest footballers the Premier League has to offer, with many comparing his most recent transition to that of Andrea Pirlo under Conte at Juventus.

PHILIPPE COUTINHO (Liverpool): After all the speculation regarding his future over the summer, Coutinho has shown his head is not quite in Barcelona yet with a series of impressive displays. Playing in a more withdrawn midfield role for the most part this season, the Brazil international remains one of the Premier League's best playmakers.

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool): Heads into Saturday's clash against his former side as the Premier League's top goalscorer having already netted on nine occasions in the league since his arrival at Anfield. Continues to get better as he grows into his new club and a real contender for a host of end of season prizes.

EDEN HAZARD (Chelsea): Remains the lynchpin at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea's best displays this season unsurprisingly coming when Hazard has been at the top of his game. Has been in stunning form of late, with his performance against West Brom last week one of the best Premier League fans have seen this season.

ALVARO MORATA (Chelsea): The summer signing from Real Madrid has already found the net on nine occasions in all competitions, and his relationship with Hazard looks set to be one of the most fearsome across Europe ahead of the second half of the campaign. Scores all kinds of goals, making him one of the most effective forwards in the game.

