News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Folau steadfast after stunning quit revelation
Folau reveals extraordinary offer to quit rugby

USA claim World Cup qualifying win

Omnisport
Omnisport /

The United States made a winning start to their FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday.

USA claim World Cup qualifying win

USA claim World Cup qualifying win

Jameel Warney had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds to see Jeff Van Gundy's USA past Puerto Rico 85-78 in their Group C clash in Orlando, Florida.

Reggie Hearn also contributed 17 points for five-time champions USA, who were outscored 23-17 in the first quarter but fought back.

Also bidding to qualify for the 2019 tournament in China, Argentina powered past Paraguay 96-63 and Uruguay beat Panama 86-73 in Group A.

In Leon, Mexico claimed a 72-66 victory over Cuba.

In Asia, China destroyed Hong Kong 96-44 and South Korea overcame New Zealand 86-80 in Group A.

In Group C, Ahmad Ibrahim (22 points and 10 rebounds) led Lebanon past India 107-72 and Jordan thrashed Syria 109-72.

Back To Top