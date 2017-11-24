The Bahamas have not been kind to No. 2 Arizona.

SMU upsets No. 2 Arizona, hands Wildcats second straight loss

Arizona entered the Battle 4 Atlantis steamrolling teams to a 3-0 record. But the Wildcats have lost both their games to start the competition, first falling to N.C. State Wednesday, and then losing 66-60 Thursday to SMU.

The Mustangs (5-1) trailed by one point at halftime, but overpowered Arizona during a second-half run. Ben Emelogu II led SMU with 20 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. He also hauled in five rebounds with two steals. SMU shot just 31.4 percent from the field, but forced 20 Arizona turnovers.

Allonzo Trier led Arizona with 22 points and five rebounds, and star freshman Deandre Ayton added 17 points and 15 rebounds. The Wildcats feature some potential NBA All-Stars, but they haven't figured it out yet.

Top teams have struggled in the Bahamas so far this tournament, with Arizona losing twice and No. 18 Purdue losing earlier Thursday.