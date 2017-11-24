News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Injury forces Wallabies centre Horne to retire
Injury forces Wallabies centre Horne to retire

Griezmann happy at Atletico, says Koke

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Antoine Griezmann is happy at Atletico Madrid after returning to goalscoring ways, according to midfielder Koke.

Griezmann happy at Atletico, says Koke

Griezmann happy at Atletico, says Koke

Griezmann ended a run of eight games without a goal for his club with an incredible overhead kick in a 2-0 win over Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The France international also continues to be linked with a move away from Atletico, but Koke said Griezmann was happy at the LaLiga giants.

"Antoine is happy right now," Koke said.

"After a while without scoring he could help the team with a goal and an assist to Kevin [Gameiro] for the second goal.

"He left happy after the match because he wasn't in a good streak."

Atletico, unbeaten in LaLiga but sitting fourth, are back in action with a trip to Levante on Saturday.

Back To Top