No. 18 Purdue falls to Western Kentucky

Upsets have been plentiful thus far in the 2017-18 college basketball season, and No.18 Purdue was the latest team to feel that sting Thursday against Western Kentucky.

After trailing 42-31 at halftime, Purdue made a valiant second-half comeback , but fell short 77-73 at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Senior forward Justin Johnson led Western Kentucky's balanced scoring attack with 17 points and nine rebounds. Taveion Hollingsworth and Jake Ohmer added 15 points apiece.

Isaac Haas led Purdue (4-2) with 22 points on 7-of-8 shooting and six rebounds. The senior center has stepped up as the team's go-to scorer so far this season, but the Boilermakers are still working out their offense.

Purdue point guard P.J. Thompson added 19 points and Vince Edwards scored 10 points, but the team looked flat throughout much of the game.