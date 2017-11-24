Hunt recommits to Wallabies, Reds

Wallabies and Reds back Karmichael Hunt recommitted to Rugby Australia, re-signing until the end of 2019.

The code-hopper has played five Tests for the Wallabies since making his debut against Fiji in June.

Hunt, 31, represented Australia and Queensland in rugby league and played Australian rules football before settling into union with the Reds in 2015, having also featured in the 15-man code six years earlier.

"It's been a big year for me personally, obviously making my Wallabies debut was a huge honour but I really enjoyed getting some really solid minutes up in Queensland with Reds," he said.

"I'm really enjoying my time in rugby. There have been some challenges but I've been loving the journey to now.

"The Spring Tour has opened my eyes a bit to how big the game is in the Northern Hemisphere. The atmosphere at Twickenham last Saturday [against England] was up with the best I have ever experienced.

"I definitely have my eyes on the 2019 World Cup in Japan. I think this Wallabies group is building something special and it's something I really want to be part of.

"I'm looking forward to getting stuck in with Thorny [Brad Thorn] next year at the Reds too. We have a great mix of players at the Reds now and I think the coaching staff can bring the best out of the group."