The Cowboys have desperately missed left tackle Tyron Smith during their two-game skid. He’ll be back Thursday, and Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa can’t wait to go against him.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith is 'a freaking test-tube baby,' says Chargers' Joey Bosa

"Just look at the man. He's like a cartoon character, a freaking test-tube baby,” Bosa said of the All-Pro (via SportsDay.com). “It's unbelievable the size of him. You just look at him from the beginning he's got athleticism and size. Just the way he is athletically you'd think he'd be a big mauler but he really isn't.

"He's just a technician and you can tell he's a well-rounded vet that's blessed with some freakish athletic ability to go along with it."

Dallas relinquished 12 sacks in the last two weeks without Smith (6-5, 320 pounds), a major uptick from the 16 sacks allowed through the first eight games of the season.

And though a Smith-less line would help a player like Bosa in the box score, he wants to face the toughest test possible.

"It's always exciting to get to play great players and (Smith) is one of them," Bosa said. "Their whole offensive line is held in high regards."

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS) at AT&T Stadium.