The Lions played in their first Thanksgiving game in 1934 and have hosted a Thanksgiving Day game every year since 1945.

Vikings vs. Lions: Score, results, highlights from Thanksgiving game in Detroit

Thursday's game against the Vikings holds significant playoff implications. The Vikings (8-2) hold a two-game lead over the Lions (6-4) in the NFC North, but the Lions beat the Vikings earlier this season. Detroit beat the Vikings on Thanksgiving last year and a win this year would give the Lions a season sweep of the Vikings in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1962.

That sweep would also close the gap in the division and give Detroit the all-important tiebreaker.

(All times ET)

4:05 p.m.: Final score: Vikings 30, Lions 23

4:02 p.m.: Darius Slay blocked Minnesota's field goal and returned it for a touchdown, but none of it mattered because Slay was well offsides. The penalty gave the Vikings a first-and-goal at the Lions 2-yard line. A couple of kneeldowns later ended the game.

3:57 p.m.: It's the two-minute warning and the Vikings have the ball at the Lions 10 facing a third-and-4 with a 30-23 lead.

3:55 p.m.: Xavier Rhodes might have sealed the Vikings win. The Minnesota cornerback tipped a Matthew Stafford pass on fourth down and then hauled in the interception to give the Vikings the ball at Detroit's 16-yard line with under three minutes remaining.

3:52 p.m.: The Vikings extend their lead with a 36-yard Kai Forbath field goal. It's 30-23 Vikings with 3:42 remaining.

3:48 p.m.: As noted earlier, Matthew Stafford has thrown for more yards on Thanksgiving Day than any other quarterback in NFL history. His team still trails the Vikings, 27-23, however, late in the fourth quarter.



Nobody's thrown for more yards on Thanksgiving than Matthew Stafford!





3:31 p.m.: Adam Thielen is now over 1,000 yards for the season. He is the first Vikings receiver since Sidney Rice in 2009 with more than 1,000 receiving yards. Thielen has eight catches for 89 yards on Thursday and 1,003 yards for the season.

3:28 p.m.: Matthew Stafford got his right ankle retaped and it appears he will return to the game. If he can't go, second-year quarterback Jake Rudock would play.

3:23 p.m.: The Lions scored another touchdown to make it a one-score game as Marvin Jones made an incredible catch between a pair of Vikings defenders. Jones then muscled his way into the end zone for a 43-yard score.

It was a good news/bad news play because Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had a pair of players fall into the back of his right leg and he limped off the field in pain. Vikings 27, Lions 23

3:18 p.m.: End of the third quarter and the Vikings will punt to begin the fourth after Ziggy Ansah sacked Case Keenum on the final play of the quarter. Vikings 27, Lions 16

3:13 p.m.: The Lions benefitted from a Vikings defensive holding penalty got lucky with a couple of close calls on would-be fumbles to chip into Minnesota's lead with another Matt Prater field goal. The latest boot was from 50 yards to make it a 27-16 Vikings lead with 1:03 remaining in the third quarter. The quarter was stalled by several injuries, most notably a knee injury to Lions center Travis Swanson.

2:48 p.m.: The Lions responded to the Vikings touchdown with a scoring drive of their own. Detroit had to settle for another 32-yard Matt Prater field goal after a touchdown pass to tight end Darren Fells was overturned. Matthew Stafford threaded the needle to Fells, but the ball hit the turf and bounced after he fell into the end zone. Vikings 27, Lions 13

2:35 p.m.: Latavius Murray was rewarded for his 46-yard run by getting a handoff near the goal line. He punched it in from 2 yards as the Vikings needed only four plays — all runs — to take a 27-10 lead.

2:32 p.m.: After Jason Derulo performed at halftime, the Vikings began the second half from their own 25-yard line. Latavius Murray then busted off a 46-yard run on the first play from scrimmage.

2:14 p.m.: The big play on Detroit's touchdown drive before halftime was a 41-yard diving catch by Kenny Golloday.

2:09 p.m.: With a 6-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones, Matthew Stafford not only got the Lions into the end zone 10 seconds before halftime, Stafford set an NFL record.

The Lions quarterback has the most passing yards on Thanksgiving Day. Stafford passed former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who threw for 2,338 yards in 10 games on Thanksgiving. Stafford, playing his his eighth Thanksgiving game, entered Thursday's game needing just 120 yards to pass Romo. Stafford is 9 of 17 for 124 yards and a touchdown as the Vikings hold a 20-10 halftime lead.

1:59 p.m.: Case Keenum got rocked when he threw the ball, but still dropped a perfect dime to Kyle Rudolph for a 22-yard touchdown to give the Vikings a 20-7 lead in the final minute of the first half.

The touchdown throw came after Keenum threw another perfect dart to Rudolph for a 34-yard gain.

1:47 p.m.: The Lions blocked Minnesota's first extra-point attempt and then blocked a 53-yard field-goal try with 3:11 remaining in the first half. It remains a 13-3 Vikings lead.

1:30 p.m.: Matthew Stafford leads a 12-play, 69-yard drive to get his team on the board and cut into the Minnesota lead. A 32-yard Matt Prater field goal makes it a 13-3 game early in the second quarter.

1:19 p.m.: The first quarter ends on an 18-yard catch and run by Ameer Abdullah to get the Lions to the Detroit 40-yard line. The Vikings hold a 13-0 lead.

1:07 p.m.: The Vikings capitalized on the turnover with a 9-yard touchdown run by Case Keenum and the Vikings extend their lead to 13-0 with 3:55 remaining in the first quarter.



CASE KEENUM WILL DO IT HIMSELF!!



Then the entire Vikings offense joins him for a Thanksgiving meal

— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2017



12:59 p.m.: A botched handoff from Matthew Stafford to Ameer Abdullah results in a turnover as Danielle Hunter falls on the fumble. The Vikings take over at the Detroit 39-yard line.

12:56 p.m.: The Vikings went play-action and Case Keenum found a wide-open Kyle Rudolph in the back of the end zone for the 2-yard score. 6-0, Vikings

12:54 p.m.: The Vikings strike first on a 2-yard pass from Case Keenum to Kyle Rudolph to cap a 14-play, 80-yard drive that included two Adam Thielen receptions for 26 yards. Thielen, undrafted out of Division II Minnesota State in 2013, is nearing his first 1,000-yard season. He entered the game with 916 yards, second behind only Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown for most in the NFL this season. He would be Minnesota's first 1,000-yard receiver since Sidney Rice in 2009.

The extra point was blocked and the Vikings have a 6-0 lead with 5:29 remaining in the first quarter.

12:41 p.m.: Three-and-out for the Lions and now it's Minnesota's turn on offense. The Vikings begin at their own 20-yard line after the Detroit punt.

12:36 p.m.: The Vikings have kicked off and we're underway at Ford Field. Detroit begins on offense with the ball at its own 38-yard line.

12:10 p.m.: New Lions defensive end Dwight Freeney was among Thursday's inactive players.



Today's Vikings inactives



QB K. Sloter

WR S. Coley

RB M. Brown

T M. Remmers

T A. Collins

DE D. Bower

DT J. Johnson





The Lions have won their past four Thanksgiving Day games by a combined score of 135-54, including last year's 16-13 win over the Vikings.