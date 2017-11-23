James Vince justified his selection before Nathan Lyon ran him out with a magnificent piece of fielding as Australia fought back to leave England 196-4 at stumps on the first day of the Ashes series at the Gabba.

The Ashes round-up: England falter after Vince and Stoneman half-centuries

THE HEADLINES

- Vince (83) scored a first Test half-century and fellow Ashes debutant Mark Stoneman (53) also showed why the selectors backed him after Joe Root won the toss, the pair putting on 125 for the second wicket.

- Pat Cummins (2-59) dismissed Stoneman and Joe Root (15) in his first Test on home soil after Mitchell Starc removed Alastair Cook (2) in the third over of the day.

- Dawid Malan was 28 not out when bad light stopped play and survived a review for leg before off the last ball of a day in which the afternoon session was delayed by over 90 minutes due to rain. Moeen Ali unbeaten on 13.

- Australia hand a Test debut to Cameron Bancroft, while David Warner and Shaun Marsh are passed fit.

MOMENT OF THE DAY

Lyon had plenty to say in the build-up to the opening game of the series and the spinner did his talking with a magnificent piece of fielding to prevent Vince from reaching three figures.

Vince's selection in the England squad raised eyebrows, but he showed his class with some exquisite shots and had a stroke of luck when he was dropped on 68 by Tim Paine.

Lyon ensured he missed out on a hundred, though, moving swiftly to his right at cover before swooping and running the number three out with a direct hit in a flash, a moment of inspiration that put a spring in Australia's step.

REACTION

Australia tweaker Lyon told BT Sport: "That's probably the softest Test wicket we've played on here, so it's a good challenge. Stoneman and Vince batted extremely well, so I'm pretty happy about that fightback that's for sure."

Stoneman told Test Match Special: "Speaking to the groundsman here, the feedback was there was no turn at all. So, it was encouraging for Lyon to get some quite prodigious turn at times It's a bit to do with the moisture in the pitch and once it dries out it'll be interesting to see how the ball reacts when Lyon comes back on tomorrow."

LOOK OUT FOR…

Starc thought he had struck with the third delivery with the new ball, but Malan breathed a sigh of relief after Steve Smith unsuccessfully reviewed. The Australia quicks will be looking to do early damage with the new ball on day two and Lyon will be itching for an early bowl after generating plenty of spin on day one.