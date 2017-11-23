Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard has yet to play this season because of right quadriceps tendinopathy, an injury coach Gregg Popovich says he has "never" encountered.

Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star has unique issue, Gregg Popovich says

"Never, never," Popovich told reporters Wednesday, via ESPN.com when asked whether he has seen such an injury affecting one of his players. "What's really strange is that [point guard] Tony [Parker] has the same injury, but even worse.

"They had to go operate on his quad tendon and put it back together or whatever they did to it. So to have two guys, that's pretty incredible. I had never seen it before those guys."

Leonard, who injured his leg in the playoffs last season along with Parker, were both initially expected to return to the lineup in December.

MORE:

Spurs injury update: Gregg Popovich says Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker recovery 'going in the right direction'

| Watch: Kawhi Leonard slow to board Spurs' team plane



Parker underwent surgery during the offseason to repair a ruptured left quadriceps tendon, but he has spent time practicing with the team's G League affiliate. Popovich was optimistic with Parker's progress, saying he'll be back sooner rather than later.

Leonard on the other hand, has progressed to on-court work, according to ESPN.com, but the reigning MVP finalist hasn't been given the green light to return to the Spurs.