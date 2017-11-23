Nainggolan reaffirms Roma commitment after Simeone praise

Roma star Radja Nainggolan reiterated his desire to remain with the Serie A side as he accepted praise from Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone.

Nainggolan, 29, and Roma left the Spanish capital emptyhanded as Atletico boosted their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout round with a 2-0 victory on Wednesday.

Belgium international Nainggolan caught the eye of Simeone, who said the reported Chelsea and Manchester United target would be "extraordinary" for Atletico.

Nainggolan, however, reaffirmed his commitment to Eusebio Di Francesco and the high-flying Italian outfit.

"These are lovely words, but I am focused on Roma," Nainggolan told Mediaset Premium.

"I think I made the choice I was happy with last year and the year before. I am happy to represent this team, I live happily off the field and I see absolutely no reason to change that.

"It's an honour for me to wear the armband, following the likes of Francesco Totti, Daniele De Rossi and Alessandro Florenzi.

"Whether I wear the armband or not, I have it within me and feel the desire to always give something more on the field for my team."

Roma lost top spot to Chelsea in Group C and are now second, two points ahead of Atletico with one matchday remaining.