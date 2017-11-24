Warriors vs. Thunder: Score, results, highlights from OKC's blowout win

The Thunder had been struggling to say the least heading into Wednesday night's game against the Warriors, but Oklahoma City showed just how good it can be in a dominant 108-91 victory at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Russell Westbrook was simply unstoppable, posting a line of 34 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists on 13-of-27 shooting. Paul George added 20 points and 11 rebounds while frustrating Golden State with exceptional perimeter defense, and Carmelo Anthony finished with 22 points on an improved shot selection.

Stephen Curry (24 points) and Kevin Durant (21 points) provided the only scoring punch for the starting unit, but they also combined for 10 turnovers. The Warriors never found a rhythm offensively and failed to match the Thunder's energy level.

Final score: Thunder 108, Warriors 91

10:25 p.m. ET — The Thunder led by as many as 26 points on the way to a 108-91 victory. This was a dominant win and OKC's most complete game of the season. Westbrook, George and Anthony all played key roles in the win with at least 20 points coming from each member of the new "Big Three."

The Warriors turned the ball over 22 times and only shot 41.8 percent from the field. Thompson and Green in particular had rough outings (13 points, 4 of 18 from the field combined). A win for the Thunder makes this much more of a rivalry.



The Thunder snap a seven-game losing streak to the Warriors. First win since May 2016.

— Royce Young (@royceyoung) November 23, 2017



10:20 p.m. ET — The Warriors cut the deficit to 17 points! OK, sorry for trying to force fake excitement into the game. This one is over.

10:11 p.m. ET — George hits a pull-up 3-pointer in transition to push the Thunder's lead to 23 points. That might be the exclamation point on this one.

End of third quarter: Thunder 94, Warriors 71

9:58 p.m. ET — The Thunder win the third quarter, 29-23, extending their lead to 23 points. Westbrook is approaching a triple-double with 33 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. The Warriors are shooting less than 40 percent from the field and less than 30 percent from the 3-point line. It's been a combination of active OKC defense and Golden State making silly, sloppy decisions with the ball.

Didn't see this coming.



Thunder has scored 26 points off Warriors turnovers.

— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 23, 2017



9:47 p.m. ET — The Warriors are letting their frustration boil over. Draymond Green earns his fourth personal foul, then a technical foul on his way to the bench. Green now has more technical fouls than made field goals. That's... not great.

9:40 p.m. ET — Westbrook and Durant go forehead to forehead in a cordial conversation.

Oh sure, this is just another game on the schedule. Nothing special. Nothing personal.



KD & Westbrook forehead to forehead pic.twitter.com/ORdC5CAfpY

— Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) November 23, 2017



9:35 p.m. ET — It's been a rough night for Klay Thompson. He is 1 of 9 from the field (1 of 6 from 3-point range) and a minus-17 for the game. The Warriors are going to need him if they want to make a comeback.

9:28 p.m. ET — The Warriors and Thunder miss six of their first seven attempts to start the third quarter. Billy Donovan calls a full timeout two minutes into the second half to settle his guys down.

Halftime: Thunder 65, Warriors 48

9:12 p.m. ET — This one has been all Thunder so far. Westbrook, George and Anthony have combined for 50 points on 20-of-34 shooting from the field. Durant (14 points) and Stephen Curry (13 points) are carrying the load offensively, but the Warriors haven't found a rhythm because of 10 first half turnovers. Far too sloppy with the ball against an elite defense.

Oh, and by the way, Westbrook and Durant had a nice little chat at the charity stripe.



Westbrook & KD discussing Thanksgiving dinner plans pic.twitter.com/PKJ04LUmG2

— Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) November 23, 2017



9:06 p.m. ET — Anthony drills his second 3-pointer of the game to give the Thunder a 13-point advantage. He is hitting shots from the perimeter but not eating up possessions. This is the kind of balance OKC needs from him.

8:59 p.m. ET — RUSSDICULOUS! Westbrook has a game-high 15 points in the second quarter. He has looked much more like himself in this contest.



Russell Westbrook, yeesh pic.twitter.com/low92XtZcx

— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 23, 2017



8:48 p.m. ET — Uh, Melo may have gotten away with a travel here...



Melo with the traveling optional play pic.twitter.com/uFBnhx2Mln

— BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) November 23, 2017



End of first quarter: Thunder 33, Warriors 26

8:41 p.m. ET — Russell Westbrook explodes in the first quarter, filling the stat sheet with 11 points, five assists and five rebounds. The Thunder limit the Warriors to 38.1 percent shooting from the field and force six turnovers. But there's a long way to go. Let's see if Golden State can take better care of the ball.



Russ has it going on ESPN.



At the end of 1, he has 11 PTS, 5 ASTS, & 5 REBS!#ThunderUp leads #DubNation 33-26! pic.twitter.com/aEn8R1Y33v

— NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2017



8:32 p.m. ET — Carmelo Anthony is heating up. The 10-time All-Star has nine points on 4-of-6 shooting, and the Thunder hold an eight-point advantage.

8:21 p.m. ET — All tied up at eight points apiece heading into the first timeout break. Both the Warriors and Thunder are out of sync early, shooting a combined 6 of 19 from the field with five turnovers.

8:12 p.m. ET — Durant takes a few boos on his first touch of the game, but he responds with a 3-pointer over Paul George. Yep, he's still good.



.@KDTrey5 & @KlayThompson with back-to-back threes to open the scoring for the Dubs pic.twitter.com/nZ7KgP7sDv

— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 23, 2017



8:07 p.m. ET — Hoodie Melo sighting!

7:54 p.m. ET — Hey, people aren't yelling mean things at Kevin Durant. That's nice.