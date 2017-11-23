Jose Mourinho was left frustrated with Manchester United's profligacy as they wasted a host of chances in their 1-0 Champions League defeat to Basel on Wednesday.

Mourinho unimpressed with wasteful United after defeat in Basel

United needed only a point to secure qualification and progress to the knockout phase as Group A winners, but it was not to be midweek.

Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Marouane Fellaini and Marcos Rojo all went close in a first half which was dominated by United – with the latter two denied by the frame of the goal.

And Basel took full advantage, improving immeasurably after half-time and eventually stealing a late win in the 89th minute through Michael Lang, leaving Mourinho understandably frustrated.

"We lost because we should have been 5-0 up at half-time and could not score after being so dominant," Mourinho told BT Sport.

"We were in an easy way for many periods – it looked almost impossible not to win.

"But experience tells you that when you miss so many chances you put yourself in this position. In the second half, maybe we think the position at 0-0 was okay, but then they score the last minute."

Basel's winner saw Lang sneak in behind Daley Blind and convert, with the Dutchman accepting responsibility in a separate post-match interview.

But Mourinho was eager to ensure he did not blame himself, as he would rather fault "everyone on the pitch" for not wrapping up what should have been a straightforward win.

"No, I don't think it's fair to blame himself," Mourinho added. "He had a positive game.

"We must blame everyone on the pitch. We missed so many chances and put ourselves in this position. It's always risky when you waste chances."