Warriors star Durant says he will play against Thunder

Kevin Durant expects to be on the court when reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors face his former team the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant sprained his ankle during Golden State's come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday and missed the game against the Brooklyn Nets the following day.

However, last season's NBA Finals MVP Durant was updated to "probable" by the team and felt well enough to participate in the Warriors' shoot around on Wednesday morning.

"I feel good right now. I plan on playing," Durant told reporters.

This will be the second time Durant comes up against the Thunder in Oklahoma City, the team he played for from 2008-16.

Last season, in his first return to Chesapeake Energy Arena, he was heckled and called a "cupcake" for leaving the team to chase a championship ring.

Durant said he will not let Thunder fans get into his head, especially because he knows what to expect.

"It's just a regular game for me now," he said. "I learned how to tune out the crowd, I learned how to tune out the bull****."