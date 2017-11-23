Bielsa suspended by struggling Lille

Lille have suspended head coach Marcelo Bielsa following their latest capitulation in Ligue 1.

Bielsa arrived at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in July but has failed to inspire Lille in their opening 13 matches, with Les Dogues winning just three times.

Two of those victories came against Saint-Etienne and bottom-club Metz recently, but they were back on the receiving end on Monday as Amiens triumphed 3-0.

Bielsa has previously rejected calls for his resignation but he looks unlikely to be on the bench this weekend against Montpellier after Lille announced his reprimand.

"Lille has today decided to temporarily suspend Marcelo Bielsa from his coaching position in relation to a procedure initiated by the club," a brief statement read.

Why the Argentine has been suspended remains unclear.