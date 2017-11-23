LeBron James says consistency on defense has been key to Cavs' winning streak

LeBron James says defense has been the key to the Cavaliers' current five-game winning streak.

"We haven't done much changing, we've stuck to our game plan and tried to execute that as close to 48 minutes as possible," James told reporters Wednesday via the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

The Cavaliers are still statistically the worst team in the league in points allowed per game with 110.8 points per contest, but in their last five games they are allowing just 102.6 points per game. James said that is entirely to do with sticking to the defensive game plan.

"No matter if it's been going well at times or whatever the case may be, we just stuck with it," he said. "Understand that we have to do that, get that down until we're ready to kind of switch off to something else. I give that a lot of credit."

The Cavaliers have stuck to a consistent lineup with Kevin Love playing center and Jae Crowder at power forward during the winning streak, according to head coach Tyronn Lue.

In the first two games of the season, Love was at center and Crowder was at the four, but in the subsequent 10 games, Tristan Thompson was starting at center due to injuries. In the first two games they allowed 98 points per game. Over their next 10 with Thompson starting they allowed 117.4.

What got the Cavaliers in trouble in the NBA Finals in June was their defense. James has said on multiple occasions they have to improve upon it if they want to compete with Golden State in a potential rematch. They have made strides over their current five-game winning streak, but it's a small sample size and it will take a few more games to prove the improvement is for real.