It's the annual Thanksgiving three-game slate, and while we usually declare ourselves inactive after a big Thanksgiving dinner, there are a couple key players who might be Week 12 inactives before the games begin. Jordan Reed has already been ruled "out", but Samaje Perine, Sterling Shepard, Dan Bailey, Tyron Smith, and Mike Williams are still up in the air. Even on a holiday, fantasy football owners need their injury updates before making start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so let's take a look at Thursday's game-time decisions.

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Samaje Perine, Sterling Shepard, more affect Thursday start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Is Samaje Perine playing Thursday night?

UPDATE: Perine is officially ACTIVE

Perine was a late add to the injury report because of a finger injury, but so far there hasn't been any serious concern over him missing Thursday night's game against the Giants.

If Perine is out, Byron Marshall and LeShun Daniels Jr. would handle RB duties, with Marshall carrying some sleeper value in the favorable matchup. For now, consider Perine a must-start unless we hear more about the injury.

Is Sterling Shepard playing Thursday?

UPDATE 2: Shepard is officially INACTIVE.

UPDATE: ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Shepard is "unlikely to play" Thursday night.

Shepard (migraines) did not practice this week and is officially "questionable" for Thursday night's game against the Redskins.

At this point, Shepard should be considered a true "game-time decision." If he plays, he's a borderline WR1 against a struggling 'Skins secondary. If he's out, Roger Lewis Jr. and Tavarres King would both become potential WR3s, but in a week with no byes, you probably don't need to risk it with either. The same goes for Eli Manning, who would take a big hit in value if Shepard is out.

Is Tyron Smith playing on Thanksgiving?

UPDATE 2: Smith is officially ACTIVE.

UPDATE: Smith is expected to play.

Normally we don't do write-ups on non-skill players, but Smith's absence -- and it's effect on Dak Prescott -- has been impossible to ignore the past two weeks. The star left tackle managed to get some practice time in this week, and the Cowboys are holding out hope he can suit up against the Chargers.

L.A. boasts one of the NFL's best pass rushes, and Dallas has allowed 12 sacks the past two games, greatly limiting Prescott's upside. If Smith is active, it would be big for Prescott and Dallas's other skill players while hurting the fantasy value of the Chargers' D/ST. If Smith is out, fire up the Chargers with confidence and take an extra look at potential Prescott replacements.

Jordan Reed "out" for Week 12

After initially being listed as "questionable" for Thursday night's game against the Giants, Reed was downgraded to "out" about 45 minutes later. It will be the fourth straight game and fifth overall this season that Reed has missed

Vernon Davis becomes a must-start against a Giants defense that has allowed either a touchdown or 100 yards to a tight end every week this season.

Is Dan Bailey playing on Thursday?​



UPDATE 2: Bailey is officially ACTIVE.

UPDATE: Bailey said he expects to play.

Bailey hasn't kicked since Week 7 because of a groin injury, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that Bailey has a chance to play Thursday against the Chargers.

Bailey is always a strong fantasy option when healthy, and he'd be worth a pickup if he's playing. Mike Nugent will continue kicking if Bailey can't go.

Mike Williams injury update

UPDATE: Williams is officially ACTIVE.

The Chargers rookie is quietly working his way into the offense, seeing a season-high eight targets last week. He's listed as "questionable" with a knee injury for Thursday's game against the Cowboys, but there have been no indications he'll actually miss this game.

Williams doesn't have much standard league fantasy appeal, but he's not a bad option in Thursday-only DFS contests. He's among our DraftKings tournament picks.