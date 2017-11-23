Tiger Woods is rolling up on the 10-year anniversary of the most recent of his 14 major victories, but the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook's odds published this week give him as good a shot of winning a Grand Slam event in 2018 as some of the game's young guns.

Vegas has Tiger Woods at 20-1 odds to win a major in 2018

Bear in mind, Woods turns 42 next month and when he tees off next week in the Hero World Challenge he'll be hitting his first competitive shot in nearly a year (and he hasn't finished a regular full-field PGA Tour event since August 2015).

Still, Westgate's has him at 20-1 odds to win a major this year, right there with Daniel Berger and Bubba Watson. In fact, the Westgate lists name-brand players such as Zach Johnson, Webb Simpson and Jimmy Walker at longer odds.

Interestingly, the sportsbook has Phil Mickelson, who turns 48 in June, at 12-1 to win a major this year.

Here's a glance at the Westgate's odds for several marquee players to win the Masters, British Open, U.S. Open or PGA Championship in 2018:

3-2: Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

5-2: Rory McIlroy

7-2: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

9-2: Justin Rose

5-1: Brooks Koepka

15-2: Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey

10-1: Adam Scott

12-1: Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman, Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed

15-1: Daniel Berger, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay, Branden Grace, Kevin Kisner, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen, Xander Schauffele, Charl Schwartzel, Brandt Snedeker, Bubba Watson

20-1: Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Tony Finau, Martin Kaymer

25-1: Ryan Moore, Zach Johnson, Webb Simpson, Lee Westwood, Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Bryson DeChambeau, Bill Haas, Jason Dufner, Charley Hoffman

30-1: Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, Bernd Wiesberger, Brian Harman, Padraig Harrington, Emiliano Grillo, Ross Fisher, Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes