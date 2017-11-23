Jean Todt will run unchallenged next month for a third term as International Automobile Federation (FIA) president after being named as the only candidate for the role.

FIA president Todt to run unchallenged for re-election

The former Ferrari boss first assumed the position in 2009 when he replaced Max Mosley, and is only eligible to have one more term in office.

And that looks like being a formality after only Todt's name was listed in the running for the role, meaning he will head motorsport's global governing body until 2021.

Confirmation of Todt's coronation will come during the FIA's annual general assembly in Paris on December 8.

Under Todt's leadership, the FIA has overseen a raft of changes to Formula One, including the move to single-turbo power units.

The sport has been dominated by Red Bull and Mercedes since 2009, both constructors winning four drivers' titles apiece since Todt took office.

Under new regulations set to come in next year, F1 will introduce the "halo" cockpit to protect drivers from being struck on the head by debris.

Teams will also be limited to three engines for the whole season – down from four – a decision that has been met with disapproval from the teams.