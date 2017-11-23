Joel Embiid not worried about players retaliating over social media trolling

News

Joel Embiid won't stop trash talking as long as he can back it up.

During his appearance Tuesday on ESPN's "SportsCenter," the 76ers big man said he isn't worried about players physically retaliating because of his trolling on social media.



"Oh no. I'm not worried about that," Embiid said. "If those guys don't want to get their feelings hurt, if they're not strong mentally, that's not my fault. But I think when it comes down to it, if we've all got to square up, I mean, I'm 7-2 and I'm a big dude, so I don't think you want to try me. And I'm African too.

"That's the whole point of playing basketball — having fun. Go out there, have fun, kick someone's a— and just play basketball."

Embiid, 23, is averaging 22.3 points and 10.9 rebounds per game this season. In last Wednesday's win over the Lakers, the rookie sensation put on a phenomenal performance as he logged 47 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks — and then appeared to troll Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball.

