When Andre Ellington was released by the Cardinals Monday, it seemed only a matter of time before he'd find a new team.

Texans reportedly claim ex-Cardinals RB Andre Ellington

According to NFL Network, the Texans claimed Ellington on Tuesday after losing rookie D'Onta Foreman to a major Achilles injury last week.

Ellington fell in the Cardinals' backfield pecking order after the team acquired Adrian Peterson from the Saints. He has just 53 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries this season. He also has 33 receptions for 297 yards.

Texans starting running back Lamar Miller has proven capable of handling every-down back duties, but current quarterback Tom Savage has struggled this season, meaning Ellington could play an instant role on passing downs.