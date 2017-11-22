Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, a unanimous selection as AL Rookie of the Year, underwent an arthroscopic "clean-up" of his left (non-throwing) shoulder Monday in Los Angeles and is expected to be fully recovered before spring training, the Yankees announced Tuesday.

Yankees' Aaron Judge has shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for spring training

"The procedure involved a loose-body removal and cartilage clean-up" by Dr. Neil ElAttrache at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles, the team's PR department tweeted.



The shoulder bothered the rookie for much of the season and was attributed to the slump he went through in the dog days of summer. He fought through it though and had one of the best months of September in recent history.

A sensation in his first full season in the majors, Judge, 25, set the MLB single-season rookie record with 52 home runs in 2017, batting .284/.422/.627 with a 114 RBIs in helping lead the Yankees into the postseason.