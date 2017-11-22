Davis Love III, inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame earlier this year, will undergo hip replacement surgery Tuesday, his agent confirmed to Omnisport.

Davis Love III, 53, to have hip-replacement surgery

"I had a hip problem the last few years, and I had a hip resurfacing trying to avoid hip surgery because I'm a chicken," Love told reporters at the RSM Classic over the weekend (via ESPN.com), "but after playing (last month in the CIMB Classic in Malaysia and the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship), I realized it was an uphill battle."

Doctors have told Love, 53, it will take 3-4 months for a full recovery, but he could start chipping in 3-4 weeks, he said.

The victorious 2016 U.S. Ryder Cup captain has a two-fold goal: to return to the PGA Tour by March, a month before his 54th birthday, and then become the oldest tournament winner in the tour's history.

Sam Snead won the 1965 Greater Greensboro Open at 52.