Wyatt makes history as England salvage Women's Ashes draw

Danni Wyatt became the first England player to score a Twenty20 international century on Tuesday as the tourists ensured the Women's Ashes series finished tied at 8-8.

Australia had already retained the Ashes after winning the first T20 in Sydney last Friday but Heather Knight's team ensured their tour finished on a high thanks to Wyatt's heroics.

England were 8-4 down in the points-based multi-format series when Australia secured the urn but back-to-back victories in Canberra – the latter by four wickets – saw the first series tie between the two nations since 1968-69.

Before Wyatt's century, the hosts' Beth Mooney posted the second highest T20 score as she hit an unbeaten 117 off just 70 balls, the opener helping the hosts to 178-2.

England's reply stuttered at the start as they lost three wickets in the first five overs, however a 139-run stand between Wyatt and Knight put them in sight of victory.

Wyatt wrote her name in the record books with 13 fours and two maximums, the opener going to three figures with a quick single in the 18th over.

She failed to add to that total but Jenny Gunn got them over the line with a scoop over wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy to restore England's pride.