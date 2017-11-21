Williams have denied Robert Kubica is in the driving seat to replace Felipe Massa for 2018.

Williams deny Kubica deal has been agreed

Kubica has not driven in Formula One since 2010 after a crash while taking part in the Ronde di Andorra rally in February 2011.

The Pole sustained serious arm injuries in the accident and did not return to motorsport until the 2013 WRC season.

He has been strongly linked with a return to F1 after tests with Renault and Williams, and reports have suggested he is the frontrunner to replace the retiring Massa.

However, Williams have insisted they are yet to determine who will partner Lance Stroll next season.

"Although conversations are ongoing with Kubica, it is still yet to be finally decided who will replace Massa," the team told Autosport.

"We will make an announcement when we have something to announce but nothing is planned this weekend in Abu Dhabi."

Williams reserve driver Paul di Resta, Pascal Wehrlein and Daniil Kvyat are also thought to be in contention for the seat.