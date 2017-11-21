The National Women's Soccer League has announced that FC Kansas City will be ceasing operations, with the club's players moving to the league's new franchise in Salt Lake City, Utah.

FC Kansas City ceases operations, will transform into Salt Lake franchise

The ownership group for MLS side Real Salt Lake was officially awarded a NWSL club last week, and the then-rumored transformation of FCKC into the new Utah-based franchise has now been confirmed.

"First, we'd like to recognize and thank Elam Baer and FC Kansas City LLC for their efforts this past year. We appreciate his commitment in helping the NWSL move forward," NWSL managing director of operations Amanda Duffy said in a league release Monday.

"As the league moves on, and as difficult as it is to share this news about FC Kansas City, we feel it is in the best interest of the league and the players at this time. Most importantly, we would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank all the fans and the city of Kansas City for their support of this club, the league and the sport over the past five years."

Former FCKC coach Vlatko Andonovski has already departed the club to take the same post with the Seattle Reign.