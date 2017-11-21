Jameis Winston injury update: Bucs QB ruled out for Falcons game

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after doctors re-examined his right (throwing) shoulder Monday, coach Dirk Koetter announced.

Sunday's game will be the third straight Winston has missed in order to rest the sprained AC joint he sustained in Week 6. Backup Ryan Fitzpatrick has led the Bucs to consecutive victories in his two starts.

Winston has received a platelet rich plasma injection and hasn't practiced with the team since he was ordered to rest the shoulder.

The NFL confirmed late last week that it is investigating allegations by a woman who says Winston groped her in March 2016 when she was an Uber driver in the Phoenix area. Winston has denied the woman's claims.