Broncos fire offensive coordinator Mike McCoy

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph announced on Monday that the team had "parted ways" with McCoy, with Bill Musgrave, who joined Denver's staff this year as quarterbacks coach, taking over the role.

Klint Kubiak will assume Musgrave's duties as quarterbacks coach.

"After careful consideration, I've named Bill Musgrave our offensive coordinator for the rest of the season and made the difficult decision to part ways with Mike McCoy," Joseph said in the statement.

"I have a responsibility to do what's best for our football team. Although this wasn't an easy decision, we needed to make this change. We have to play a more efficient brand of football offensively as we begin the final stretch of our season.

"Mike is an outstanding coach and a great person. He had a lot of opportunities this offseason, and he chose us. I have the utmost respect for Mike and wish him all the best in the future."

McCoy had just rejoined the Broncos as offensive coordinator this season after spending four years as the Chargers head coach.

The 45-year-old McCoy had previously served as Denver's offensive coordinator from 2009 to 2012 and had some kind parting words for the organisation.

"I'm disappointed that things didn’t work out because this is a special organisation and a great place to be," McCoy said in a statement. "I want to thank Vance for the opportunity he gave me and the entire organisation from Mr. B [majority owner Pat Bowlen] all the way on down.

"I appreciate the hard work of our players and was proud to work with them along with the rest of our coaching staff. My family and I loved it here, and I'm very thankful for my time with the Denver Broncos."

It is hard to point the finger at the offense as the sole cause of the Broncos' woes this season, with Denver giving up 41 points to the New England Patriots last week and 51 points to the Philadelphia Eagles the week before that.

But the Broncos have struggled to put points on the board, ranking 24th in scoring in the NFL with 18.3 points per game. They have also failed to score 20 points in seven of their past eight games.

These are tough times for the 3-7 Broncos, whose six-game losing streak marks their longest since 1993-94, and general manager John Elway, who called the team "soft" last week, is not one to stick with the status quo. Joseph is the team's third head coach in four years.