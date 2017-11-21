Eagles vs. Cowboys: Score, results, highlights from Sunday night game in Dallas

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Score, live updates for Sunday night game in Dallas

The Philadelphia Eagles scored 30 unanswered second-half points and cruised to a 37-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas led 9-7 at halftime but Philadelphia tallied touchdowns on its first three drives in the second half to pull away.

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: Where Cowboys stand after big loss

Quarterback Carson Wentz threw for two touchdowns and Jay Ajayi rushed for 91 yards on just seven carries to lead the Eagles. Philadelphia (9-1) registered 215 yards on the ground total.

The Eagles' defense, meanwhile, held the Cowboys (5-5) to 225 total yards. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw three interceptions and lost a fumble.

Sporting News provided live updates throughout Sunday’s game. Here’s how Philadelphia came away with the road win.

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Score, results, highlights

Final score: Eagles 37, Cowboys 9

(All times Eastern)

11:28 p.m.: Dallas goes three-and-out with backup Cooper Rush in at quarterback. Philadelphia gets the ball back and runs out the clock to secure the win.

11:22 p.m.: The Eagles' drive stalls and they punt it back to Dallas with 3:14 to play.

11:14 p.m.: Turnover, Dallas. Prescott throws an interception in the end zone, his fourth turnover of the game, and the Eagles retake possession. They lead 37-9 with 7:01 to play.

11:05 p.m.: Touchdown, Eagles. Prescott is sacked and fumbles. Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham recovers the fumble and returns it for a touchdown. Philadelphia converts on the two-point attempt and its lead has swelled to 37-9 with 10:43 to play.

10:57 p.m.: Touchdown, Eagles. Wentz connects with Alshon Jeffery for a 17-yard touchdown on the fourth-down play. Philadelphia again goes for two but this time it doesn’t convert. The Eagles lead 29-9.

10:53 p.m.: Nelson Agholor appears to escape a tackle and score on a third-and-3 from the Dallas 15, but after review he's ruled down at the 17. Philadelphia will face a fourth-and-short. The Eagles, who are playing without their kicker, will go for it.

End of third quarter: Eagles 23, Cowboys 9

10:41 p.m.: Dallas' drive stalls near midfield when Philadelphia brings down Rod Smith well short of the marker on a third-and-2 run. The Cowboys punt again and the Eagles are set to take over with 2:50 to play in the quarter.

10:33 p.m.: Touchdown, Eagles. Wentz finds Torrey Smith for an 11-yard TD three plays after Ajayi’s run. Philadelphia goes for two and again converts to take a 23-9 lead.

10:30 p.m.: Jay Ajayi takes a handoff, finds a hole and runs for 71 yards to the Cowboys' 15 before being brought down.

10:26 p.m.: Dallas drives into Philadelphia territory, but it stalls when Prescott overthrows a receiver on third-and-10. The Eagles will start their drive at their 10 following the punt.

10:18 p.m.: Touchdown, Eagles. Philadelphia converts on third-and-1 and then drives deep into Dallas territory before Corey Clement bursts through the line and into the end zone for an 11-yard score. The Eagles, who are without a kicker, go for two and convert. They lead 15-9.

10:14 p.m.: Philadelphia will be without a kicker for the rest of the game: Jake Elliott has been ruled out with a head injury.



Elliott has been ruled OUT with a head injury. https://t.co/JhrKjgTXpf

— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 20, 2017



10:13 p.m.: We’re back for the second half. The Eagles will start the period’s first possession at their 25 following a touchback.

Halftime: Cowboys 9, Eagles 7.

9:57 p.m.: The Eagles again fail to pick up a first down and they punt with two seconds to go before halftime. The Eagles scored a touchdown on their opening drive but have struggled to create anything on offense since. All nine Cowboys points have come from field goals.

9:53 p.m.: Field goal, Dallas. The Cowboys string together a 15-play, 59-yard drive that eats up 7:19 of game time. Prescott throws an incomplete pass on third down but Dallas takes a 9-7 lead with 55 seconds left before halftime on a 47-yard field goal by Mike Nugent.

9:43 p.m.: Eagles kicker Jake Elliott is being evaluated for a head injury.



#Eagles Injury Update: K Jake Elliott is being evaluated for a head injury.

— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 20, 2017



9:37 p.m.: The Eagles again fail to take advantage of a Cowboys turnover. They go three-and-out and are forced to punt.

9:34 p.m.: Turnover, Cowboys. Prescott throws his second interception of the game. This time, he underthrows a deep ball to Dez Bryant on a third-and-17 play and Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby comes down with it. Philadelphia takes over near midfield.

9:29 p.m.: Philadelphia registers another three-and-out. Dallas will start its next drive on its 25 following the punt.

9:26 p.m.: Dez Bryant drops a pass from Prescott on third down and the Cowboys punt again. Philadelphia leads 7-6 with 12:14 remaining in the second quarter.

9:21 p.m.: The Eagles go three-and-out and punt. Wentz has thrown incompletions on his last six passes.

9:18 p.m.: Eagles cornerback Patrick Robinson breaks up a third-down pass by Prescott and the Cowboys are forced to punt.

End of first quarter: Eagles 7, Cowboys 6

9:13 p.m.: Philadelphia fails to score following the Cowboys’ turnover. Wentz underthrows Nelson Agholor on third down. Kicker Jake Elliott attempts a 34-yard field goal but misses wide right and the score remains 7-6.

9:09 p.m.: Turnover, Cowboys. Prescott’s pass is tipped at the line of scrimmage, bounces off Terrance Williams and into the arms of Eagles safety Rodney McLeod, who returns it to the Dallas 16.

9:05 p.m.: The Eagles punt for the first time after Wentz throws two straight incompletions and comes up well short of the marker on a third-down run.

8:58 p.m.: Field goal, Cowboys. Prescott throws a pass to Dez Bryant in the end zone but it is broken up and falls incomplete. Mike Nugent comes on and kicks his second field goal of the game to cut Dallas’ deficit to 7-6.

8:55 p.m.: Dallas calls its first timeout with 3:25 to play in the first quarter. The Cowboys face a third-and-7 on the Philadelphia 9 following a 1-yard run by Alfred Morris and a short completion. Earlier in the drive, Dak Prescott moved the Cowboys inside the Eagles' 10 on an 11-yard run.

8:44 p.m.: Touchdown, Eagles. Philadelphia puts together an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ends in a 4-yard touchdown run by Kenjon Barner. Carson Wentz completes all four of his passes on the possession for 49 yards. The Eagles lead 7-3.

8:34 p.m.: Field goal, Cowboys. Dallas fails to move the chains as Dak Prescott throws an incomplete pass on third down. Mike Nugent enters and kicks a 48-yard field goal to put the Cowboys ahead 3-0.

8:31 p.m.: We’re underway at AT&T Stadium. Ryan Switzer returns the opening kickoff 61 yards and Dallas will start the game’s first possession at the Philadelphia 40.

7:33 p.m.: Tyron Smith, Sean Lee, and Darren McFadden will not play for the Cowboys tonight.



Tyron Smith, Sean Lee, and Darren McFadden are all ruled out for #PHIvsDAL



: https://t.co/d275ItZwxs pic.twitter.com/Ad778fYZXh

— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 20, 2017



7:24 p.m.: The Eagles and Cowboys have both announced their inactives.



#PHIvsDAL Inactives: T Beatty, LB Ellerbe, WR Gibson, DE Means, DT Qualls, RB Smallwood, QB Sudfeld

— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 20, 2017

