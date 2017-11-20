Larry Fitzgerald continues to add to his Hall of Fame resume.

Cardinals' Fitzgerald now fifth all-time in receiving yards

The Arizona Cardinals receiver is now fifth all-time in receiving yards, passing former Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez on Sunday with a 20-yard touchdown against the Houston Texans.

The second-quarter catch from Blaine Gabbert gave Fitzgerald five receptions for 65 yards and he needed only 62 to pass Gonzalez. Fitzgerald and Gonzalez, who retired following the 2013 season with 15,127 yards, are two of just six players in NFL history with at least 15,000 yards. Jerry Rice, the all-time leader with 22,895 yards, is the only player in the top five currently in the Hall of Fame.

Isaac Bruce (15,208 yards), Randy Moss (15,292) and Terrell Owens (15,934) are not yet in the Hall. Bruce and Owens have been passed over the last two years while Moss will be eligible next year. Gonzalez will be eligible in 2019 while Fitzgerald has shown no indication of retiring after agreeing to a contract extension earlier this week.

Fitzgerald's touchdown against the Texans tied Sunday's game in Houston at 7-7. The Cardinals capitalised on a Patrick Peterson interception with a touchdown pass to Ricky Seals-Jones for a second score to hold a 14-10 half-time lead. Fitzgerald added another six-yard reception before the break.

Fitzgerald finished the game with nine catches for 91 yards, but the Cardinals were unable to hold the lead as Houston rallied for a 31-21 victory.