As Australia and England prepare to battle it out once again for possession of the Ashes urn, we look back at the top moments from the last 10 series.

Memorable Ashes Moments: Australia skittled for 98 at MCG

Australia had all the momentum heading into the 2010 Melbourne Test, but that all changed very quickly as England enjoyed one of their greatest days against their old rivals.

Sunday, December 26 2010: Fourth Test, Melbourne

Although England ultimately won the 2010-11 Ashes convincingly, securing a first triumph on their rivals' soil in 24 years, it is easy to forget the series was tantalisingly poised with two matches remaining.

The tourists had followed up a miraculous draw in Brisbane by winning easily in Adelaide, only for Australia to come roaring back at the WACA with an emphatic 267-run victory.

That result in Perth meant it was Ricky Ponting's side who had all the momentum heading into the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

Yet what followed on December 26 represented a sensational late Christmas present for England fans as their side dominated a stunningly one-sided opening day.

After being invited to bat first by Andrew Strauss, Australia were sensationally skittled for a measly 98 following a shockingly ill-disciplined batting display. James Anderson (4-44) and Chris Tremlett (4-26) did the bulk of the damage, while Tim Bresnan (2-25) also impressed to justify his selection ahead of Steven Finn.

All 10 dismissals involved catches behind the wicket, gloveman Matt Prior pouching six alone as Australia's batsmen swung away recklessly.

Remarkably, things could have been even worse for the hosts. Opener Shane Watson was dropped twice before the first wicket fell.

Having dismissed their opponents so cheaply, England then piled further misery on Australia by reaching 157 runs without loss by the close.

From that point on, a resounding away victory - and the retention of the Ashes - was never in doubt. England famously ended the match doing their celebratory 'Sprinkler'' dance on the outfield and another win in Sydney put the icing on the cake.