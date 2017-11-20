UCLA fired coach Jim Mora Sunday, effective immediately, ending a disappointing couple of seasons for Bruins football.

UCLA fires coach Jim Mora

UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero announced the move in a release. Offensive Coordinator Jedd Fisch will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the Bruins' season.

"Making a coaching change is never easy, but it's an especially difficult decision when you know that a coach has given his all to our University," Guerrero said. "Jim helped reestablish our football program, and was instrumental in so many ways in moving the program forward. While his first four seasons at UCLA were very successful, the past two seasons have not met expectations. We thank Jim and his family for his service to our school and his unquestionable commitment to our student-athletes."



UCLA head football coach Jim Mora has been relieved of his duties. https://t.co/LwnEsKojmW pic.twitter.com/P4juhm43dQ

— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) November 19, 2017



Mora, the son of former Saints and Colts coach Jim Mora, joined UCLA in 2012 after several coaching stops in the NFL, including the head jobs in Atlanta and Seattle. In six seasons with the Bruins, Mora compiled a 46-30 record. In 2013 and 2014, the Bruins tied a season record with 10 victories, capping each year with a bowl win. And UCLA produced four of the five best seasons in total offense in school history during Mora's reign.

But UCLA has fallen on hard times the past two years, going 4-8 last year and 5-6 thus far this season after Saturday's 28-23 loss to rival USC.

According to the Bruins, a search for Mora's replacement is already underway, and former Bruins and NFL star Troy Aikman will assist in the search.

"We have no set timeline to make a hire but will move as expediently and comprehensively as possible," Guerrero said. "We will not comment on the search or candidates until we announce a hire, and I would remind our passionate supporters that speculation, rumors and innuendo are just that."

In 2016, Mora signed a contract extension through 2021, which paid him $3.55 million in 2017, according to ESPN.

The Bruins' statement noted that Mora's contract will be bought out exclusively using department-generated funds.