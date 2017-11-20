Chance the Rapper made his first appearance as Saturday Night Live host Nov. 18, and generally earned praise for his performances. In case you missed it, one of those skits had the rapper playing an NBA sideline reporter, Laslo Holmes, thrust into duty as rinkside reporter for MSG at a Rangers-Oilers NHL game.

Watch: Chance the Rapper spoofs NHL in Saturday Night Live skit

"It's very cold all around here. … Lots of fun hockey going on," the rapper said in the skit, shuffling his feet to keep warm. "Lots of white dudes on skates running into each other full speed. I don't get it."

The rapper spoofed several NHL elements, from fighting and icing to the hard-to-pronounce Russian names.

"One of the main guys on the Rangers, don't know how to say his name, it has like 30 letters in it and none of them are vowels," the rapper said. "He's playing great, which is crazy because he got in a full fistfight in the first minute of the game."

Here's the full skit: