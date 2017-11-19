Liverpool legend John Arne Riise has praised Mohamed Salah for his outstanding goalscoring form in the English Premier League.

‘What are you made of?’ – Liverpool legend Riise in awe of Salah’s magnificent form

The 25-year-old joined the Reds in a club-record deal from Roma in June and continued with his brilliant run in front of goal after scoring a brace to help Jurgen Klopp ease past Southampton 3-0.

Salah’s first and second goals at Anfield on Saturday, shattered Robbie Fowler’s record of eight goals in his first 12 Premier League games for Reds.

The former Chelsea and Basel forward has now scored nine goals in 12 games for the Merseyside club this campaign, to lead the English top-flight goalscorers' chart.

And Riise took to social media to hail the forward who has scored a goal in every 104 minutes in the league.

Excuse me Mr Salah, but what are you made of? What a player we have!!

— John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) November 18, 2017



Salah who has five goals in six Uefa Champions league games will be aiming to extend his tally when Liverpool lock horns with Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Tuesday.