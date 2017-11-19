Henry Onyekuru outshines Taiwo Awoniyi in Anderlecht’s win over Royal Excel Mouscron

Henry Onyekuru outshined his compatriot, Taiwo Awoniyi as he scored the decisive goal to help Anderlecht to a 2-1 away win over Royal Excel Mouscron in a Belgian First Division A clash.

Massimo Bruno got the curtain raiser in the 42nd minute as the Purple and White headed into the half-time break with a goal lead.

In the 52nd minute, Omar Govea levelled proceedings for the hosts. But with ten minutes left to play, Onyekuru secured maximum points for his side.

The 20-year-old teamed up with English Premier League side, Everton in the summer after racking in 25 goals for Eupen last season but was immediately loaned to the reigning Belgian champions.

The goal makes it his eighth in all competitions this season. The Nigeria international featured for 87 minutes before making ways for Dennis Appiah while Awoniyi was on parade for the entire duration but could not prevent the hosts from defeat.

The Constant Vanden Stock Stadium outfit are third in the log having gathered 28 points from 15 matches, six points adrift of leaders, Club Brugge.

In their next outing, Anderlecht will host Bayern Munich for Wednesday's Uefa Champions League encounter and the Nigeria international will be looking to register his first goal in the competition.

