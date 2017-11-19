For the first time in 35 matches, a Real Madrid side coached by Zinedine Zidane failed to score in a league match away from home after the Blancos were held 0-0 at Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Zidane's Madrid held scoreless away in La Liga for the first time

It was the second time this season Zidane's men have been held without a goal, with the club having lost 1-0 to Betis at home earlier in the year.

The two goalless outings in 12 La Liga matches this season are one more than the club had in Zidane's first 58 games in charge.



0 - Real Madrid have failed to score in a La Liga away game for the first time under Zinedine Zidane (35 games). Brake. pic.twitter.com/I73vmtsveS

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 18, 2017



The match also marked the first time in over a decade that Real and Atleti played out a scoreless draw in their derby match.

The last time the two sides finished 0-0 was in May 2005 at the Bernabeu and it's been 24 years since Atletico hosted a scoreless derby, with the last instance taking place in October 1993.



0-0 - This has been the first 0-0 between Atletico and Real Madrid in La Liga since May 2005 at Santiago Bernabeu and and the first one at Atletico's home since October 1993 at Vicente Calderón. Glasses. pic.twitter.com/GkbpBzV7yc

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 18, 2017



One of the primary threats in the match, Antoine Griezmann, extended his longest run without a goal as an Atletico player.

The France international has now gone 723 minutes, eight games in all competitions, without finding the net.



723 - @AntoGriezmann is now without a goal in 723 minutes in all competitions his worst run as an @Atleti player. Drought. pic.twitter.com/achPv6KvBB

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 18, 2017



The draw leaves both sides sitting 10 points back of Barcelona in La Liga's table, but it did help Atletico set their longest unbeaten run in the league under Diego Simeone, with the club having now played 16 times (9 wins, 7 draws) since last tasting defeat.

However, if either Madrid club wants to win La Liga, they'll now have to create a bit of history.

MORE:

How Luka Modric went from rejected youth player to the best midfielder in the world

| No goals and no hope? Madrid & Atleti now need a miracle to catch Barca

| Ramos suffers broken nose in Atletico-Real derby



No side has ever come back from a double-digit deficit to win the title.