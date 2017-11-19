Alex Iwobi delighted with Arsenal’s win against Tottenham Hotspur

Alex Iwobi has expressed delight following Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s English Premier League encounter.

Shkrodan Mustafi headed in Mesut Ozil’s freekick in the 36th minute to put the Gunners ahead before Alexis Sanchez tucked home Alexander Lacazette's pass to wrap up victory for Arsene Wenger's men.

And the Nigeria international who replaced Ozil with six minutes left to play, took to social media to express his joy at his side’s north London derby win, their first in the English top-flight over the Lillywhites since 2014.​



Come On You Gunners . Big Match and Big Win Today !! #ForTheFans #BIG17 pic.twitter.com/QNINxoMcCQ

— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) November 18, 2017



The win sees Arsenal move up to sixth in the English Premier League log, 12 points behind leaders Manchester City.