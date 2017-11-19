Chelsea star Eden Hazard has not given up hope of catching Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

'Why not?' - Hazard believes Chelsea can catch Man City

Belgium international Hazard scored twice in a 4-0 win away to West Brom on Saturday to help his side to a fourth consecutive league victory.

City, meanwhile, won 2-0 at Leicester to maintain a nine-point lead over Antonio Conte's men.

And, while the Chelsea boss believes it will be "very difficult" to to reel in the league leaders , Hazard believes that last season's long winning run is evidence they can pile on the pressure.

"Manchester City are winning a lot of games but we want to close the gap," Hazard said.

"You never know in the Premier League. Last year we won 13 games in a row so why not again?

"We have to be ready for that."



5 - Eden Hazard has scored five @premierleague goals against West Brom - against no side has he scored more (level with Bournemouth). Thorn.

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017



Hazard's brace boosted his recent goal tally to eight in nine games for club and country, having overcome his early-season injury troubles.

"Eden played very well. He has to continue in this way now that he is 100 per cent fit," Conte said at his post-match media conference.

"He is enjoying playing with us."