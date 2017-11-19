Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that John Stones could be out of action for up to six weeks.

Stones could be set for six-week spell on sidelines

The England defender pulled up holding his hamstring half an hour into Saturday's 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium and was replaced by Eliaquim Mangala.

Speaking in his post-match news conference, Guardiola confirmed that the 23-year-old could be out of action for the rest of the year and miss games against Manchester United and Tottenham.

"It is unfortunate for us and for John and I think he might be out for six weeks with that type of injury," Guardiola said.

"We don't have a lot of central defenders, but the spirit in the team – and with all the players – is good so we are going to find a solution."