Australia lock Adam Coleman will play no further part in the Wallabies' northern hemisphere tour after his thumb injury forced a late withdrawal from Saturday's clash with England.

Thumb injury ends Coleman's tour

Coleman had been declared available for the Twickenham clash after training this week, however he failed a fitness test prior to kick-off and was replaced by Blake Enever.

And the 26-year-old declared his tour over in a pre-match interview, confirming he would return home to undergo surgery to correct the problem.

"Cheik [coach Michael Cheika] wanted to give me every chance to play but unfortunately I couldn't get across the line so I'm heading back on the bird back to Sydney to get an operation on Monday," he told beIN SPORTS.

"Unfortunately [my tour is over].

"Last year I wasn't able to finish the tour either, not to be. Hopefully I will be back next year and good to go."

As well as missing the England game, Coleman will also be absent from the final leg of Australia's tour against Scotland at Murrayfield next weekend.