Hat-trick hero Wilson stars for 10-man Cherries

Callum Wilson netted a superb hat-trick to help 10-man Bournemouth move clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a convincing 4-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Without a league goal since January prior to Saturday's clash, Wilson scored twice in the space of five first-half minutes to put Eddie Howe's side in control at the Vitality Stadium.

Both goals proved controversial, though – referee Lee Probert failing to spot a clear foul in the build-up to Wilson's first, while the striker appeared to be just offside for his second.

Simon Francis' dismissal in first-half stoppage time handed Huddersfield the impetus, but David Wagner's side could not find a way past Bournemouth's stubborn rearguard.

Matters were then made worse for the visitors when Harry Arter capitalised on sloppy defending to thump in his first goal of the season with 20 minutes remaining.

And Wilson sealed the matchball late on, combining brilliantly with Josh King to mark his return to form in style, as Bournemouth moved four points clear of the bottom three.

In the first top-flight meeting between the sides, Huddersfield started on the front foot, as Scott Malone and Rajiv van La Parra both went close.

Against the run of play, though, it was Bournemouth who took the lead in controversial fashion.

Despite a foul from Charlie Daniels on Florent Hadergjonaj, Probert allowed play to go on, with Bournemouth winning a corner from which Wilson got the better of his marker to head home 26 minutes in.

Huddersfield's defending left a lot to be desired and Wilson wasted no time in doubling his tally as the visitors were carved open from another set-piece five minutes later.

Although there was more than a hint of offside about Wilson's run, the linesman's flag stayed down and Bournemouth's forward made no mistake in tucking home Andrew Surman's perfectly weighted delivery.

Elias Kachunga should have immediately pulled one back for Huddersfield, while Surman would have turned scorer at the other end if not for Jonas Lossl's save.

Bournemouth were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time, though – Francis receiving his marching orders after lunging in on Van La Parra, having already picked up a booking for an earlier challenge on the Dutchman.

Despite their numerical advantage, Bournemouth remained untroubled until Van La Parra forced Asmir Begovic into action just after the hour.

Tom Ince found space on the edge of the area soon after, but Adam Smith, who replaced the injured Jordan Ibe in the first half, made a superb block.

Any hopes of a comeback from Wagner's men were all but ended soon after when Arter found a path through Huddersfield's ramshackle defence before dispatching coolly past Lossl.

Bournemouth were not finished there, however, as Wilson was on hand to hammer in his third in the 84th minute to add further gloss to a deserved three points.

