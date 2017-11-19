News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Injury forces Wallabies centre Horne to retire
Injury forces Wallabies centre Horne to retire

Pumas finish strongly to see off Italy

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Argentina came on strong in the final quarter to beat Italy 31-15 in Florence and bounce back from last weekend's defeat to England.

Pumas finish strongly to see off Italy

Pumas finish strongly to see off Italy

The Pumas only managed eight points in a scrappy match at Twickenham and struggled to get the better of Italy for an hour.

However, after claiming the lead for the third time courtesy of Nicolas Sanchez's 60th-minute penalty, Argentina then claimed two late tries through Marcos Kremer and Joaquin Tuculet to ultimately triumph with a degree of comfort.

READ MORE: Rugby League: Fiji slayed a giant, insists Hayne

READ MORE: Rugby League: World Cup exit not a negative, insists Kiwis skipper Blair

READ MORE: Rugby League: Moses heartbroken as Lebanon come up short

The visitors claimed the only try of the first half when Sebastian Cancelliere crossed, but trailed 9-8 at the interval due to three Carlo Canna penalties.

Sanchez and Canna exchanged kicks early in the second period, before Italy edged in front again, Marcelo Violi splitting the posts with a drop goal.

The hosts faded in the final 20 minutes, though, as Kremer and Tuculet earned Argentina a much-needed win.


Back To Top